‘Nigerians deserve a chance’ – Biden calls for peaceful polls

News

US President Joe Biden has called for peaceful and credible 2023 general elections in Nigeria, saying the citizens deserve a chance to do so.

Biden made the call on his official handle Thursday, calling on all candidates to respect the election results and back a peaceful transition.

All Nigerians deserve a chance to choose their new leader through a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process. As election day nears, I urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge to respect the election results and support a peaceful transition.

“All Nigerians deserve a chance to choose their new leader through a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process,” he tweeted.

“As election day nears, I urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge to respect the election results and support a peaceful transition.”

