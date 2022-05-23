Nigerians Defend Banky Wellington After He Lost at PDP Primaries

Banky Wellington sadly didn’t scale through the primaries in his party, and this has stirred major reactions on social media.

Recall that the singer announced last month that he had officially joined the PDP, and he also declared his intention to contest for the seat of Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

He didn’t make the nomination list, and this spurred his traducers into mocking him.

I hope Banky W will now face his music career rigorously. I bet politics is not his calling.😂 He was beating blue black like Aso oke. Politics is not child's play. 😂😂😂 — The Citizen 🤝 (@MidasTouch_me) May 23, 2022

However, many others have taken to social media to defend and console him. See the reactions:

Nigerians are actually very weird people. You’re so quick to troll people who’ve shown their intentions are in the right place & then wonder why it’s the wicked ones who don’t give a fuck about us making it to the top. Banky W doesn’t deserve mockery after losing & y’all know it! — Ebele (@ebelee_) May 23, 2022

Why exactly are people mocking Banky W? We said we want more youths in politics, a youth came and tried his best and lost and the best we can do is mock him? Truly we deserve every single bad leader we have as a country. — Wilz (@Wilzokeke) May 23, 2022

We are saying more youths should contest for political posts, Banky W trying to be involved and you are laughing at him for losing the primary election. What is funny ???? — Hamzat (@Hashegun01) May 23, 2022

We ain't serious just yet, we are too divided to understand what "unity for progress" is about.. How are we gleefully mocking Banky W for putting himself and losing out in the primaries – that's the best we can do? It is well though. — Okorafor Orji 🕊 (@UncleOrji) May 23, 2022

I sincerely don't understand how u claim u are tired of oldies in politics. Then young people step up and u are mocking them for losing primaries Banky W and the other young people who contested are supposed to be applauded, but we are here insulting them We go tay for trenches — OSI. (@Osi_Suave) May 23, 2022

