Nigerians Defend Banky Wellington After He Lost at PDP Primaries

Banky Wellington sadly didn’t scale through the primaries in his party, and this has stirred major reactions on social media.

Recall that the singer announced last month that he had officially joined the PDP, and he also declared his intention to contest for the seat of Eti-Osa federal constituency in the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

He didn’t make the nomination list, and this spurred his traducers into mocking him.

However, many others have taken to social media to defend and console him. See the reactions:

