‘Nigerians blame Buhari even for poor performance in bed’ – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has accused Nigerians of blaming his principal for all their shortfalls.

Adesina lamented that some Nigerians blame Buhari for all the challenges, including poor performance in bed.

He said Nigerians blame Buhari because “resentment is their daily food and drink.”

Adesina disclosed this in his weekly article shared on his Facebook titled, ‘I Still Believe In Buhari.’

He lamented that Nigerians see the president as their “fall guy.”

The article read partly: “Resentment is a poor prop for anyone to lean on, goes another saying. But not for some Nigerians. Resentment is their daily food and drink, and they heap all the problems in the country on the head of the President if it rains too much.

“Blame Buhari. It doesn’t rain at all. Buhari is the cause. A man gets to bed at night no power. Buhari oooo. The President is the fall guy for everything.”

He stressed that Nigerians blame Buhari for the “parlous security situation in the land.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...