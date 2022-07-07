Nigerians are sick and tired – Women group asks Buhari to resign

The League of Women Voters has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his inability to protect the country and mitigate economic suffering.

In a statement signed by President and Founder, Dr Esther Uduehi, the group said citizens are sick and tired of the administration’s excuses.

The statement cited the attack on the Kuje correctional centre and the recent Owo Church massacre as examples of how the current administration has failed Nigerians.

Read the full statement below:

Buhari Resign for you and your government have failed!

Give us back our Country

Being the Subject of a Press Release by League of Women Voters of Nigeria.

We have watched with dismay and utter disgust the gradual and total collapse of almost every fabric of governance in Nigeria. The climax being the unrestricted full attack and subduing of Kuje Maximum Prison where

the operation was carried out without interception as well as The audacious attack and shooting of the Presidential Convoy all coming so soon after the the Kaduna Abuja Train attack, killings and kidnapping, coupled with the slaughter of the worshipers in Owo together with the numerous kidnappings and killings of Priests and innocent Nigerians, all point to a break down of governance or government compliance. It is inconceivable that

not only was there no resistance by government security apparatus, or perhaps government intelligence were ‘also blindfolded.

It is even more alarming that in the midst of all these our President finds fun in globe trotting for flimsiest reasons. The Nigerian Naira has become a joke and useless in the world market while Fuel and Gas are beyond

the reach of ordinary Nigerians, sky rocketing the cost of living. Students have been at home and many have forgotten what School is all about. Yet Buhari and his Government find it convenient to fish out lies as if nothing

has happened for Nigerians to worry about. Nigerians have had nothing cheering since this administration.

Nigerians are sick and tired of sleeping with one eye open with no hope of a better tomorrow from this Government and it is obvious that the Government has collapsed and has nothing other than Pain and sorrow to offer Nigerians. We therefore call on Buhari and his Government to Resign and Return our Nation to us instead of swearing in New Ministers. He should hand over to the Civil Servants with the Mandate to Conduct the Elections within the Next Six Months as we are sure that this Government is incapable of Conducting any Meaningful Election. We are sure that our Call is guided by the Principle of Reality and the Need to keep Nigerians in one piece before the Elections

Dame Dr Esther Uduehi,

President/ Founder

