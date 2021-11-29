Nigerians Excoriate British Vogue for Referring to Burna Boy and Davido as “Fresh Young Artists”

British is catching a lot of flak following their recent publication in which they referred to Burna Boy and Davido as “fresh young artists.”

“London has become a home away from home for Wizkid and a generation of fresh young Nigerian talent – Burna Boy, Davido and Rema, to name a few – that cross-pollinates R&B, dancehall and potent palm wine beats. Now, that proudly African sound is being rapidly exported across the globe in a moment when we need its feel-good music the most,” the publication said.

For many people, there is nothing untoward in the description, but some Nigerians feel it diminishes the years the artists have put in their field, that they are not “fresh.”

See some of the reactions:

