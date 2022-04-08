Nigerian youths are not ready – Soyinka blasts

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka has faulted Nigerian youths for their inability to stake a claim in the country’s political arena.

He made the comment on Thursday during a press conference in Lagos, asking youths to build a formidable bloc to challenge the existing order.

“The youths of this nation don’t seem to want to take their destiny in their own hands,” he said.

Soyinka recalled that he was part of the move for youths to present a consensus candidate during the 2019 election but lamented that such did not materialise.

“Well, they failed to do that and I have a fear that this same thing will happen this year,” the revered poet explained.

The revered playwright also berated the two main political parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – for the gale of defections.

“Look at the two major parties, there has been such cross over from one rivulet to another, each crossing having its own purpose that it is getting difficult to even distinguish between the two major parties,” Soyinka added.

As the 2023 elections draw near, the playwright noted that he might be a spectator, describing the country’s political scene as “turbid”.

“So, very likely, all I would do is take French leave of the elections and just watch the results,” he maintained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...