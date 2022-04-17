Nigerian Woman Zainab Oladehinde Reveals the Horror She Endured in a Zanzibar Hotel

Zainab Oladehinde took to Twitter yesterday to share a horror story that stunned the world: how she was sexually assaulted in her room by a security man at the Warere Beach Hotel, and how the police refused to help her.

According to the Nigerian woman, she had gone to the country in April 2021 to celebrate her 23rd birthday, and the journey turned into a visit to hell when she woke up and found a man in her room.

“I started to feel my hands stroking someone’s penis. At this moment, I opened my eyes to confirm if It was actually a dream or I was in real danger. Low and behold, it wasn’t a dream. There was a naked man lying on my bed and touching me at 2am in my hotel room ! He started calling me “baby” and then I became scared cause the room was dark as I had switched off the lights before I went to bed. Now, I was extremely scared. I asked the man “who are you?” But all he kept saying was “baby, baby” . I asked in a louder tone this time around cause I was getting angry and then he quickly stuffed his hands over my mouth in an attempt to stop me from shouting.”

And the nightmare began. She wept, begged him; he tried to strangle her when she refused him, and she resorted to saying she had HIV, which was the only word that broke through. She convinced him to go get a condom and he left with a promise to return.

“Immediately he left, I switched on the light, tried to call hotel reception but to my surprise, there was no intercom or phone lines to reach the hotel reception through the he room.”

Zainab ran out of the room, and eventually found help from the Russians she made friends with. In the morning, she realised he stole her money.

She filed a report with the police, who treated her abhorrently. They threatened her and she took photos of her statement, when she recorded the videos at the station.

It has been a year and Zainab says she has been in therapy. And her story has prompted a massive support for her and major clapback to the hotel, whose ratings went from 4.5 star rating on Google to 1.1, with over 10,000 people at press time warning tourists to stay away from the hotel.

