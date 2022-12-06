Nigerian woman declared missing by UK Police

A British-Nigerian identified as Taiwo has been declared missing in London by the Metropolitan Police in South East Command, United Kingdom.

In a tweet during the weekend, the Bexley Borough Police said the 53-year-old woman was last seen on December 1.

The police asked anyone who comes in contact with her to call 999 quoting 22MIS042779.

“MISSING – Please help us locate #missing 53yr old Taiwo. Last seen at 12.00hrs on 01/12/22. Missing from #crayford Description – 5ft9, braided hair, last seen wearing black jacket, black trainers carrying Sainsburys bag. Any info or sightings please call 999 quoting 22MIS042779,” it tweeted.

The latest missing person incident comes on the back of crimes centering around Nigerians in the UK.

In 2021, a British-Nigerian Toby Olokodama was also declared missing in London by the Metropolitan Police in Newham, United Kingdom.

Toby studied at Newham College and Cumberland Sports College.

This was two weeks after another Nigerian, Richard Okorogheye’s lifeless body was discovered in Epping Forest pond.

