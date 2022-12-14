Nigerian Voice Over star, Seun Shobo, scoops US Award

The yuletide has come with an extra flourish of celebration for rave-making Nigerian Voice-Over star, Seun Shobo following his recognition in the US.

At the 9th Voice Arts Award, which took place in Los Angeles, California, Shobo carted the Outstanding Global Voice Arts Influencer Award, the first for a Nigerian.

The recognition comes as no surprise for a man who has been actively involved as a voice over professional for over two decades in Nigeria, before establishing Africa’s pioneer Voice Over training school for voice talents – Voice Over Academy – which has produced most of Nigeria and Africa’s leading voices and content creators.

Shobo is in good company with this award as past honorees include the Voice of Mufasa in Lion King – James Earl Jones, the Voice of Optimus prime in transformers – Peter Cullen, the Voice of Bart Simpson -* Nancy Cartwright*. Other Honorees this year alongside Shobo also include the Voice of Tiny Toons Buster Bunny.- Charlie Adler

Receiving the award, he said “This remains one of the greatest honours of my life because I believe I represent a generation of creative voices who have decided to challenge Status quo and present to the world Africa’s most excellent voices. This is Africa’s time and we are glad that our names are now written in the books of history globally. I am most grateful for this honour which I interpret as more service and even more responsibilities.”

The award which was presented to him by Nigerian American physician, philanthropist and founder of Child scholars- Dr Emmanuel Okenye described Shobo as an exceptional leader who has carried a solution for a generation with so many questions on how to find their voices.

Recognizing Shobo as the first African and Nigerian to be honored with such an award, The Chairman and CEO of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) who are the organizers of the award said “The Voice Arts Awards demonstrates the power of acknowledgement and diversity through inviting other countries, not as a ‘foreign’ addendum, but as equal artists of the world sharing in a creative platform,”.

