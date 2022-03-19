Nigerian TikToker Fired After Moving Into Office Cubicle to Live Rent-Free

Chibuzor Ejimofor has lost his job after he moved into an office cubicle out of “protest.”

The TikToker, who uses the handle Simon Jackson, went viral earlier this month after he shared a viral video titled “Check out my new [apartment]” which shows him inside an office as he unpacks his belongings and places them in cabinets and desk drawers.

“I’m moving from my apartment into my cubicle at work,” he’s heard saying in a voiceover, per Complex. “They do not pay me enough to do both, so as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job, and we’ll see how long I can get away with this.”

“Nothing that I’m doing is technically unlawful, it’s just frowned upon,” he said in a clip, showcasing a men’s shower in the building. “We got towels and we got two showers. C’mon now. I thought this out, baby.”

He lived completely in the office and now has lost his job because of it; the HR gave him an ultimatum after he went viral: either remove his belongings from the office and delete the videos or get fired. Jackson decided to bounce.

“I wish [my former employer] approached the TikToks differently and maybe had a conversation with me about whether there was something more serious going on in terms of money,” he told Insider. “But do I understand their response? 100 percent. [I’ll] take the opportunity to get away from the corporate world. I’ve gotten so many views now, so maybe I can take that and work on building my brand. I can always find another job if that doesn’t work out.”

See his video:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...