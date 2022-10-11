Nigerian tech hub, Utiva, gets UK accreditation

Nigerian-owned tech-hub, Utiva, has been accredited in the United Kingdom as an education and learning platform.

The Chief Executive Officer, Utiva, Mr. Eyitayo Ogunmola, told Punch that the listing was very important to the African tech ecosystem at this time when most companies on the continent were experiencing a high volume of brain-drain.

Utiva is designed to help young Africans learn technological-based skills and move them into new advanced jobs in the technological world.

The UK Educator and Learning Provider listing, is the most sought-after government approval department to train and educate talents in the country.

“This is one of the very important steps to position our African talents among global competitors and put Nigeria on the map.

“Utiva started operations in Europe and the UK earlier this year through its intensive training and digital apprenticeship, with the core focus on helping Africans, both at home and in diaspora access the best learning program.” Ogunmola said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...