Nigerian singer Slami shot dead

Nigerian artiste, Onah Ifeanyi Anselem, popularly known as Slami has been shot dead.

As per sources, Slami was shot dead on Sunday morning, November 27th, 2022 by unknown gunmen.

It is understood that the crooner was driving alone in his newly acquired Lexus 330, when he was attacked and killed somewhere in Umubere, Akwa, the Anambra State capital.

His murder comes amid heightened security concerns in the south-eats state.

For those who don’t know, Slami is a Nigerian Recording artiste, songwriter, Nollywood actor and a model. He was former Mr Anambra Universe.

Slami is the Chief Executive Office/Creative Director of SlamiEmpire Media, organisers of Anambra Got Talent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...