Nigerian shot dead for stabbing police officer in Ghana

A Nigerian national has been shot dead by police at the Kwabenya Hills Valley Police Station in Ghana after stabbing the police commander multiple times.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Hakimu Friday had earlier been reported for threatening to kill one Linda Akpor, his neighbour; a case which is still under investigation, SaharaReporters writes.

On Friday, Ikena Alozi, Peter, both Nigerians and Richlove Kwabena Ahiavor, a Ghanaian, were also at the same police station to report that Friday had threatened to kill them.

While with the investigator at the station, the deceased reportedly entered the office with a sharp knife and threatened to kill anyone who confronted him.

He went straight to the station officer, Inspector Osei Yaw, and stabbed him several times on the head and also caused damage to the office furniture, the statement from the police read.

The statement further reads, “On 21/01/22, Linda Akpor reported a case of threat of death against a Nigerian national now deceased Hakimu Friday who happened to be her co-tenant.

“Case under investigation. Then today, 28/01/22, now deceased Hakimu Friday threatened to kill Ikena Alozi and one Peter, both Nigerians and Richlove Kwabena Ahiavor, a Ghanaian. The three reported the case at Kwabenya Hills Police station.

“While the complainants were with the investigator, D/L/Cpl Albert Azameti at the station the deceased entered the office with a sharp knife and threatened to kill anyone who confronts him.

“The deceased went straight to the station officer, Inspector Osei Yaw, and stabbed him several times on the head and also caused damage to the office furniture. He later turned his attention on the investigator and punched him on the face injuring him as well.

“Deceased also caused damage to other office and the glass doors and windows. Police in an attempt to immobilise the now deceased whilst trying to flee, he was fired upon and he died while being conveyed to hospital. Body deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue. The Kwabenya District Crime Officer has visited the scene to assess the situation.”

