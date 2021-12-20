Nigerian senior citizens to get ID cards

Dr Emem Omokaro, the Director-General, National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) has announced plans to create identity cards for the aged for easy access to social amenities in the country.

According to Omakaro, the identity card for the aged would enable them get prompt and first hand services.

She said older persons face a lot of challenges in the society not just attitudinal barriers but also physical barriers resulting in discriminations.

“One of such ways is the society should give back to the elderly by way of creating age-friendly services for the senior citizens.

“So we want to build a Nigeria where senior citizens will be dignified; we want Nigeria to see it also in the sense of financial assistance.

”When you go into the bank, you just see older persons lined up, youths are in front, the older persons are lined up behind, this should never happen.

”So the idea is that they should walk anywhere and get prompt service with their ID.”

Omokaro said that there should be safe transportation for them with discounts.

“There was a time when we had this in Nigeria, so with their ID they can go to hospital or to a pharmacy and get pharmaceutical coupons, if they want to be seated on the train they get first class services.

“You don’t have to announce I am old, once people see your ID card, they just know ,” she said

She said the goal of the centre is to build a Nigeria where youths would want to grow old.

The D-G also stressed the need to establish the anti-elder abuse response volunteer squad, saying it would caution and curb various abuses encountered by older persons in the society.

