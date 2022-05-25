Nigerian Restauranteur, Olushola Medupin Set to open $3 Million Outlet in Dubai

Olushola Medupin is set to open his Enish Restaurant second outlet worth about $3 million (N1,245,000,000) in Dubai.

The Nigerian restauranteur will open it’s Enish Restaurant in July at the Palms Jumeirah, Dubai, after it opened the first branch along Sheik Zayed Road.

Speaking on this new venture, Medupin said: “We started Enish in London in 2013, the name is coined from mine and my wife. The whole idea spans from the fact that we see a lot of Nigerian Restaurants abroad always looking unbefitting and I said let’s do something different.”

“The first two years was a bit difficult but afterwards everything picked up, now we have 10 outlets in London and two in Dubai. The first one was in Lewisham, then Fintcley, Croydon, Brixton and we just acquired one in Westend , it’s the biggest place in London and in a prime location.”

“As for the Dubai one, I was thinking of something different, so I opened one in Dubai on Sheik Zayed road, and it is doing well, they offer me another place in the Palm, it has the biggest Water fountain.”

“We have been working on it and it’s a $3 million project. We hope to be done by next two weeks and the opening will be by end of June or July. Although, we’ve been having soft lunch and chops but the official opening will be done soon.”

Speaking on the possibility of bringing his brand home to Nigeria, he said;

“I am working on other projects in Atlanta in the United States of America and after that we will consider Nigeria. That’s why I am in Nigeria to see the concept that will work out, it could be the biggest.”

“I’m now marketing and repositioning Enish Restaurant as a destination and an African hub in Europe and UAE.”

“In London, Enish Restaurant is the best Nigerian Restaurant. Any media in UK that seeking to partner with Nigeria always call on Enish, sometimes BBC Google and celebrities like Anthony Joshua, Davido are being hosted in our restaurant. I am thinking of renaming and rebranding as Enish Africa because I am Pro-Nigeria but Dubai is a show-biz country.”

“The new brand now is being marketed as a destination. It’s going to be African hub, selling African items, we are going to partner with Nike Art gallery, talk to Wakanow, so my vision is to make it an African hub, and henceforth when you think of Africa, you think of Enish Africa.”

“Enish Restaurant and bar; Enish Restaurant and Lounge; Enish buka and Enish Africa, serves the authentic Nigerian food in a sophisticated environment.”

“Most of our food stuff are sourced from Nigeria and our Chef are Nigerians, for the Ghanaian food, we use Ghanaians Chef, if I am doing South African, I use South Africans chef, I don’t use Chef but Cook, I am into the real local ones because I know a lot about food, that is what I have done all my life.”

Enish Restaurant presently boasts of 10 food branches in London. Enish Restaurant is in Lewisham, Brixton, Ilford, Finchley Road, Camberwell and Croydon, among others.

