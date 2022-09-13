Nigerian Professor, Uju Anya, Returns to Twitter After Squabble With Jeff Bezos Over the English Monarchy

Uju Anya is back like she never left!

The Carnegie Mellon University professor was finally able to access her Twitter account after her terse criticism of the English monarchy that put her in crosshairs with the likes of the Amazon boss, Jeff Bezos.

Thanking everyone who showed her support and signed petitions on her behalf, she said, “You showed me something very important: I have people.”

Anya’s access to her Twitter got restricted after news surfaced that Queen Elizabeth II had fallen ill and she took to her page to wish the English colonial monarch an “excruciating” death.

This stirred heated reactions, with the likes of Jeff Bezos condemning her. “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow,” he said.

And she slammed him. “Otoro gba gbue gi. May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers,” she said.

Now she is back and her job is safe, despite calls to get her fired. “From what I’ve been told, there is no plan to sanction or fire me, and my job is not in jeopardy. My university leadership showed very clearly they did not approve of my speech; however, they stand in firm support of my freedom of expression on my own personal social media,” she wrote on Twitter last night.

All of you showed me I have people in my life, in my new city of Pittsburgh, in my university, in this country, and around the world. I am deeply grateful to you, my people, for holding me in strength and community. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 12, 2022

I am not in a battle with Carnegie Mellon University. As the letters of support from the students, faculty, staff, and others in my university community clearly show, I am wanted and I belong here. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) September 12, 2022

