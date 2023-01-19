Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigerian Professor, female partner found dead in US home

News

A United States-based Nigerian professor, Marinus Iwuchukwu, and a woman identified as Charce Dunn have been found dead in Pittsburg Pennsylvania.

They were found dead along Thorncrest Drive, Wilkins Township, Pittsburg on Tuesday after an alleged “domestic disturbance” around 10 am.

The Allegheny County Police said they received a call to check on the well-being of a couple inside their home.

According to the police, a third party was unable to reach the male resident and learned that the man had been stabbed. A woman remained inside the residence with a firearm.

The SWAT team made entry into the home and found a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman dead, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports.

Both appeared to have sustained lacerations, and the woman sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The police said the incident is being investigated as a suspected murder-suicide

Reacting to the development, Duquesne Catholic University, where Iwuchukwu worked as an associate professor of theology until his death, commiserated with family and friends of the late don.

“This is a tragedy for all involved and our thoughts and prayers are with Professor Iwuchukwu’s colleagues, students, friends, and loved ones,” the varsity spokesman Gabriel Welsch said in a statement.

ThePunch

Latest

Politics

I’m a PhD holder not trader – Kwankwaso shades Obi

0
The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Rabiu...
Politics

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

0
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court...
News

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

0
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two...
Politics

Peter Obi woos Kaduna voters, vows to unite, secure Nigeria

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

I’m a PhD holder not trader – Kwankwaso shades Obi

0
The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Rabiu...
Politics

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

0
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court...
News

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

0
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two...
Politics

Peter Obi woos Kaduna voters, vows to unite, secure Nigeria

0
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Mr Peter...
Technology

Twitter bird statue sells for $100,000 at auction

0
An auction for hundreds of items at Twitter's San...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I’m a PhD holder not trader – Kwankwaso shades Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso has aimed a dig at the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a...
Read more

Muslim/Muslim Ticket: Court dismisses suit seeking to stop Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking disqualification of the All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu...
Read more

Edo Train Attack: 2 Chiefs, 5 other suspects arrested

Emmanuel Offor -
The Edo Government has confirmed the arrest of two village chiefs in connection with the Jan. 7 train attack which resulted in the kidnap...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: