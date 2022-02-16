Nigerian Preacher Declares His Support for Yahoo Boys to “an Extent”: Watch Him

A Nigerian preacher was recently recorded on camera during a filming of his church service, in which he declared his support for economic crimes.

According to him, he is supporting such crimes to “an extent” because the country is being overrun by corrupt politicians and he wishes that these young people who engage in economic crimes will steal from the politicians.

“May God open the pot of Nigerian politicians and show you their secret code, so that you siphon their money,” he said, justifying the reasoning behind his scandalous comment.

He further blamed pastors who divert church funds for their personal lifestyles. “May God give you their secret code, so that you [can] siphon their purse,” he said.

Watch him:

Pastor reveals why he's not against Yahoo boyspic.twitter.com/0TaOdTi6Nu — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) February 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...