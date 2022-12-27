Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nigerian pilot clocks 203 flight-hours in Ukraine

News

Ukraine-based Nigeria-born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo, is on cloud nine after a sweet experience of 203 flight hours in Ukraine.

Daniel Nwogbo was born on April 20, 2001, in Port Harcourt, River State.

He has become one of the hottest prospects in the Ukrainian aviation sector after dumping a football career due to injuries.

He is now a Personal Licensed Pilot (PPL) from Fly Max Aero aviation and has enjoyed flight experiences across several Ukrainian cities.

“It’s a great experience. I am glad for fulfilling this dream,” said Nwogbo.

Fly Max is a flight school with core values to discover each student’s aptitude and potential for flying, to develop the skills, knowledge and character necessary for flying training.

Latest

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

0
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Celebrity

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

0
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Celebrity

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

0
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Politics

Atiku a symbol of dedication, service – Buhari

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of...
Celebrity

Singer Oxlade Reveals Health Complication Behind Never Smoking

0
Oxlade got quite into it, spilling interesting details about...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Rapper Olamide Teases New Music for 2023

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Olamide has promised his fans who are expecting something new from him that the wait will be worth their while.
Read more

Desmond Elliott and Wife, Victoria Celebrate 19th Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Desmond Elliott and his wife Victoria are celebrating the 19th anniversary of the day they signed on the dotted lines.
Read more

“Marriage is Sweet” Jemima Osunde Gushes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Though not married yet, Jemima Osunde is definitely looking forward to that time in her life.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: