Nigerian Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Peru Remix” Featuring Ed Sheeran Leads

Fireboy DML’s “Peru” featuring Ed Sheeran tops the Nigerian Music chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Lil Kesh and Zinoleesky’s “Don’t Call Me.”

Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” rises to number 3, while Ruger’s “Dior” sits at number 4.

Harrysong returns to the chart, at number 5, with “She Knows” featuring Olamide, while Portable’s “Za Zoo Zeh” featuring Pocolee and Olamide drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Mayorkun and Victony’s “Holy Father,” while T.I Blaze and Olamide’s “Sometimes Remix” sits at number 8.

Ida Banton’s “No Wahala” drops four spots to number 9, while Eltee Skhillz’s “ODG” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. ELTEE SKHILLZ – ODG

9. 1DA BANTON – NO WAHALA

8. T.I BLAZE X OLAMIDE – SOMETIMES REMIX

7. MAYORKUN X VICTONY – HOLY FATHER

6. PORTABLE FT. POCOLEE X OLAMIDE – ZA ZOO ZEH

5. HARRYSONG FT. OLAMIDE X FIREBOY DML – SHE KNOWS

4. RUGER – DIOR

3. KIZZ DANIEL – POUR ME WATER

2. LIL KESH X ZINOLEESKY – DON’T CALL ME

1. FIREBOY DML FT. ED SHEERAN – PERU REMIX

