Nigerian Music Chart: Young John’s “Xtra Cool” Leads

Young John’s “Extra Cool” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by yra Starr’s “Rush.”

Asake’s “Joha” rises one spot to number 3, while Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” drops two spots to nu,ber 4.

Asake’s “Organize” sits at number 5, while Wizkid’s “Bad to Me” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Oxlade’s “Ku Lo Sa,” while Mr. Eazi’s “Patek” featuring Dj Tarico and Joey B debuts at number 8.

Zlatan’s “Jaboti” sits at number 9, while Blaqbonez and Jae5’s “Back in Uni” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BLAQBONEZ X JAE5 – BACK IN UNI

9. ZLATAN – JABOTI

8. MR EAZI FT. DJ TARICO X JOEY B – PATEK

7. OXLADE – KULOSA

6. WIZKID – BAD TO ME

5. ASAKE – ORGANIZE

4. PHEELZ FT. DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

3. ASAKE – JOHA

2. AYRA STARR – RUSH

1. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL

