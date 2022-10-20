Nigerian Music Chart: Young John’s “Xtra Cool” Leads

Young John’s “Extra Cool” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Asake’s “Joha.”

Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” rises to number 3, while Ayra Starr’s “Rush” drops two spots to number 4.

Oxlade’s “Ku Lo Sa” rises two spots to number 5, while Blaqbonez and Jae5’s “Back in Uni” rises four spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Mr. Eazi’s “Patek” featuring Dj Tarico and Joey B, while Empire and Kizz Daniel’s “Cough” debuts at number 8.

Zlatan’s “Jaboti” sits at number 9, while Poco Lee and Hotkid’s “Otilo” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. POCO LEE X HOTKID – OTILO

9. ZLATAN – JABOTI

8. EMPIRE X KIZZ DANIEL – COUGH

7. MR EAZI FT. DJ TARICO X JOEY B – PATEK

6. BLAQBONEZ X JAE5 – BACK IN UNI

5. OXLADE – KULOSA

4. AYRA STARR – RUSH

3. PHEELZ FT. DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

2. ASAKE – JOHA

1. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...