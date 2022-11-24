Nigerian Music Chart: Wizkid’s “Money & Love” Leads

Wizkid’s “Money & Love” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Tiwa Savage and Asake’s “Loaded.”

Young John’s “Xtra Cool” drops to number 3, while Empire and Kizz Daniel’s “Cough” debuts at number 4.

Mavins return to the chart with “Won Da Mo”, while Johnny Drille’s “How Are You (My Friend” falls to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Lojay, DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small’s “Canada,” while Wizkid’s “Everyday” follows at number 8.

Ruger’s “Asiwaju” debuts at number 9, while Mr. Eazi’s “Patek” featuring DJ Tarico and Joey B leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. MR EAZI FT. DJ TARICO X JOEY B – PATEK

9. RUGER – ASIWAJU

8. WIZKID – EVERYDAY

7. LOJAY, DJ MAPHORISA X KABZA DE SMALL – CANADA

6. JOHNNY DRILLE – HOW ARE YOU (MY FRIEND)

5. MAVINS – WON DA MO

4. EMPIRE X KIZZ DANIEL – COUGH (ODO)

3. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL

2. TIWA SAVAGE X ASAKE – LOADED

1. WIZKID – MONEY & LOVE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...