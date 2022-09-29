Nigerian Music Chart: Wizkid’s “Bad to Me” Leads

Wizkid’s “Bad to Me” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Asake’s “Organize.”

Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” rises one spot to number 3, while Asake’s “Joha” rises one spot to number 4.

Peruzzi’s “Hypertension” sits at number 5, while Eltee Skhillz’s “Supa” rises four spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Zlatan’s “Jaboti,” while Ayra Starr’s “Rush” debuts at number 8.

Young John’s “Extra Cool” debuts at number 9, while Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BURNA BOY – IT’S PLENTY

9. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL

8. AYRA STARR – RUSH

7. ZLATAN – JABOTI

6. ELTEE SKHILLZ – SUPA

5. PERUZZI – HYPERTENSION

4. ASAKE – JOHA

3. PHEELZ FT. DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

2. ASAKE – ORGANIZE

1. WIZKID – BAD TO ME

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...