Nigerian Music Chart: Portable’s “Za Zoo Zeh” Featuring Pocolee and Olamide Leads

Portable’s “Za Zoo Zeh” featuring Pocolee and Olamide tops the Nigerian Music chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Ruger’s “Dior.”

Goya Menor and Netunez’s “Ameno Amapiano (remix)” sits at number 3, while Ida Banton’s “No Wahala” debuts at number 5.

Mayorkun and Victony’s “Holy Father” rules at number 5, which is followed by Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Fireboy DML’s “Peru” featuring Ed Sheeran, while Naira Marley’s “Kojosese” sits at number 8.

Reekado banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” drops to number 9, while Harrysong’s “She Knows” featuring Olamide and Fireboy DML leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. HARRYSONG FT. OLAMIDE X FIREBOY DML – SHE KNOWS

9. REEKADO BANKS – OZUMBA MBADIWE

8. NAIRA MARLEY – KOJOSESE

7. FIREBOY DML FT. ED SHEERAN – PERU REMIX

6. KIZZ DANIEL – POUR ME WATER

5. MAYORKUN X VICTONY – HOLY FATHER

4. 1DA BANTON – NO WAHALA

3. GOYA MENOR & NEKTUNEZ – AMENO AMAPIANO(REMIX)

2. RUGER – DIOR

1. PORTABLE FT. POCOLEE X OLAMIDE – ZA ZOO ZEH

