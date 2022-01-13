Nigerian Music Chart: Portable’s “Za Zoo Zeh” Featuring Pocolee and Olamide Leads

Portable’s “Za Zoo Zeh” featuring Pocolee and Olamide tops the Nigerian Music chart this week, and this is followed at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s “Peru” featuring Ed Sheeran.

Ruger’s “Dior” drops to number 3, while Kizz Daniel’s “Pour Me Water” rises two spots to sit at number 4.

Ida Banton’s “No Wahala” maintains its position at number 5, while Mayorkun and Victony’s “Holy Father” drops one spot to sit at number 6.

At number, we meet Naira Marley’s “Kojosese”, while Lil Kesh returns to the chart, at number 8, with his Zinoleesky collaborative single, “Don’t Call Me.”

Harrysong’s “She Knows” featuring Olamide and Fireboy DML rises to number 9, while T.I Blaze and Olamide’s “Sometimes Remix” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. T.I BLAZE X OLAMIDE – SOMETIMES REMIX

9. HARRYSONG FT. OLAMIDE X FIREBOY DML – SHE KNOWS

8. LIL KESH X ZINOLEESKY – DON’T CALL ME

7. NAIRA MARLEY – KOJOSESE

6. MAYORKUN X VICTONY – HOLY FATHER

5. 1DA BANTON – NO WAHALA

4. KIZZ DANIEL – POUR ME WATER

3. RUGER – DIOR

2. FIREBOY DML FT. ED SHEERAN – PERU REMIX

1. PORTABLE FT. POCOLEE X OLAMIDE – ZA ZOO ZEH

