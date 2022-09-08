Nigerian Music Chart: Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” Leads

Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana.”

Asake’s “Terminator” rises one spot to number 3, while Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” drops one spot to number 4.

MI Abaga’s “Bigger” featuring Olamide and Nas rises five spots to number 5, while Zinoleesky’s “Jaiye Foreign” featuring Tiwa Savage drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Peruzzi’s “Hypertension” while Spyro’s “Billing” follows at number 8.

Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike sits at number 9, while BNXN’s “Many Ways” featuring Wizkid leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. BNXN FT. WIZKID – MANY WAYS

9. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

8. SPYRO – BILLING

7. PERUZZI – HYPERTENSION

6. TIWA SAVAGE X ZINOLEESKY– JAIYE FOREIGN

5. M.I ABAGA FT. OLAMIDE X NAS – BIGGER

4. BURNA BOY – IT’S PLENTY

3. ASAKE – TERMINATOR

2. FIREBOY DML X ASAKE – BANDANA

1. PHEELZ X DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

