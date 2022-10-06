Nigerian Music Chart: Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” Leads

Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Asake’s “Organize.”

Wizkid’s “Bad to Me” drops two spots to number 3, while Asake’s “Joha” sits at number 4.

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” rises three spots to number 5, while Peruzzi’s “Hypertension” drops to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Eltee Skhillz’s “Supa,” while Zlatan’s “Jaboti” drops to number 8.

Young John’s “Extra Cool” continues to maintain its spot at number 9, while Oxlade’s “Ku Lo Sa” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. OXLADE – KU LO SA

9. YOUNG JONN – XTRA COOL

8. ZLATAN- JABOTI

7. ELTEE SKHILLZ – SUPA

6. PERUZZI – HYPERTENSION

5. AYRA STARR – RUSH

4. ASAKE – JOHA

3. WIZKID – BAD TO ME

2. ASAKE – ORGANIZE

1. PHEELZ FT. DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

