Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nigerian Music Chart: Mavins’ “Won Da Mo” Leads

Mavins’ “Won Da Mo” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Tiwa Savage and Asake’s “Loaded.”

Empire and Kizz Daniel’s “Cough” rises to number 3, while Lojay, DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small’s “Canada” rises to number 4.

Ruger’s “Asiwaju” rises four spots to number 5, while BNXN fka Buju’s “Traboski debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Zlatan’s “Astalavista” featuring Young John, while Niniola’s “Fuku” debuts at number 8.

Mohbad and Imole’s “Weekend” debuts at number 9, while Jampyper’s “Cubicle” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. JAMOPYPER – CUBICLE 

9. MOHBAD X IMOLE – WEEKEND 

8. NINIOLA – FUKU 

7. ZLATAN FT. YOUNG JONN – ASTALAVISTA 

6. BNXN fka BUJU – TRABOSKI 

5. RUGER – ASIWAJU 

4. LOJAY, DJ MAPHORISA X KABZA DE SMALL – CANADA 

3. EMPIRE X KIZZ DANIEL – COUGH (ODO) 

2. TIWA SAVAGE X ASAKE – LOADED 

1. MAVINS – WON DA MO 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: