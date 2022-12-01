Nigerian Music Chart: Mavins’ “Won Da Mo” Leads

Mavins’ “Won Da Mo” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Tiwa Savage and Asake’s “Loaded.”

Empire and Kizz Daniel’s “Cough” rises to number 3, while Lojay, DJ Maphorisa, and Kabza De Small’s “Canada” rises to number 4.

Ruger’s “Asiwaju” rises four spots to number 5, while BNXN fka Buju’s “Traboski debuts at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Zlatan’s “Astalavista” featuring Young John, while Niniola’s “Fuku” debuts at number 8.

Mohbad and Imole’s “Weekend” debuts at number 9, while Jampyper’s “Cubicle” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. JAMOPYPER – CUBICLE

9. MOHBAD X IMOLE – WEEKEND

8. NINIOLA – FUKU

7. ZLATAN FT. YOUNG JONN – ASTALAVISTA

6. BNXN fka BUJU – TRABOSKI

5. RUGER – ASIWAJU

4. LOJAY, DJ MAPHORISA X KABZA DE SMALL – CANADA

3. EMPIRE X KIZZ DANIEL – COUGH (ODO)

2. TIWA SAVAGE X ASAKE – LOADED

1. MAVINS – WON DA MO

