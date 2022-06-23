Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” Returns to the Top

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”

DJ Spinall’s “Palazo” featuring Asake sits at number 3, while Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” rises six spots to sit at number 4.

Olakira’s “Fall” rises one spot to number 5, while Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Victony’s “Kolomental”, while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” debuts at number 8.

Jamopyper’s “Tease Me” debuts at number 9, while CKay’s “Watawi” featuring Davido leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

