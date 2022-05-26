Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” Leads

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Young John’s “Dada Remix” featuring Davido.

Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy drops to number 3, while Victony’s “Kolomental” debuts at number 4.

Davido’s “Stand Strong” featuring Sunday Service Choir debuts at number 5, while Fireboy DML’s single, “Playboy” drops one spot to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Ayomide Soundz and Zlatan’s “Yawa Dey,” while Zlatan’s “Money” featuring Davido further drops by two spots to now sit at number 8.

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” debuts at number 9, while Simi’s “Naked Wire” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SIMI – NAKED WIRE

9. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

8. ZLATAN FT. DAVIDO – MONEY

7. AYOMIDE SOUNDZ X ZLATAN – YAWA DEY

6. FIREBOY DML – PLAYBOY

5. DAVIDO FT. SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR – STAND STRONG

4. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

3. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA REMIX

2. YOUNG JONN FT. DAVIDO – DADA REMIX

1. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

