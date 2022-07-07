Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” Leads

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”

Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” continues to sit at number 3, while CKay’s “Watawi” featuring Davido rises four spots to number 4.

Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” maintains its spot at number 5, while Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” rises four spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Young John’s “Normally” while Ruger returs to the chat, at number 8, with “Girlfriend.”

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” debuts at number 9, while DJ Spinall’s “Palazo” featuring Asake leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. DJ SPINALL FT. ASAKE – PALAZZO

9. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

8. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

7. YOUNG JONN– NORMALLY

6. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

5. LADE – ADULTHOOD ANTHEM

4. CKAY FT. DAVIDO – WATAWI

3. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU

2. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

1. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

