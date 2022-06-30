Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” Leads

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Burna Boy’s “Last Last.”

Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” rises three spots to number 3, while DJ Spinall’s “Palazo” featuring Asake sits at number 4.

Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” drops one spot to sit at number 5, while Jamopyper’s “Tease Me” climbs to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Olakira’s “Fall,” while CKay’s “Watawi” featuring Davido rises two spots to number 8.

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” drops to number 9, while Victony’s “Kolomental” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

9. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

8. CKAY FT. DAVIDO – WATAWI

7. OLAKIRA– FALL

6. JAMOPYPER – TEASE ME

5. LADE – ADULTHOOD ANTHEM

4. DJ SPINALL FT. ASAKE – PALAZZO

3. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU

2. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

1. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

