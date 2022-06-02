Nigerian Music Chart: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” Leads

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Young John’s “Dada Remix” featuring Davido.

Davido’s “Stand Strong” featuring Sunday Service Choir rises two spots to number 3, while Burna Boy’s “Last Last” debuts at number 4.

Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy drops to number 5, while Victony’s “Kolomental” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Zinoleesky’s “Loving You,” while Fireboy DML’s single, “Playboy” drops two spots to number 8.

Simi’s “Naked Wire” rises to number 9, while Zlatan’s “Money” featuring Davido leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

