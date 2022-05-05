Nigerian Music Chart: Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” Leads

Fireboy DML’s single, “Playboy,” topd this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy.

Zlatan’s “Money” featuring Davido rises three spots to number 3, while Rema’s drops to number 4.

Reminisce’s “Hustle” featuring Buju and D Smoke rises to number 5, while Ida Banton’s “No Wahala Remix” featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Pheelz’s “Finesse” featuring BNXN, while Young John’s “Dada” follows at number 8.

Majeed’s “Yawa No Dey End Remix” featurinf Joeboy debuts at number 9, while Victony’s “Kolomental” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

9. MAJEEED FT. JOEBOY – YAWA NO DEY END REMIX

8. YOUNG JOHN – DADA

7. PHEELZ FT. BNXN– FINESSE

6. 1DA BANTON FT. KIZZ DANIEL & TIWA SAVAGE – NO WAHALA RMX

5. REMINISCE FT. BUJU & D SMOKE – HUSTLE

4. REMA – CALM DOWN 12

3. ZLATAN FT. DAVIDO – MONEY

2. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA REMIX

1. FIREBOY – PLAYBOY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...