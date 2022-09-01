Nigerian Music Chart: Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” Leads

Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Pheelz and Davido’s “Electricity.”

Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” drops one spot to number 3, while Asake’s “Terminator” rises two spots to number 4.

Zinoleesky’s “Jaiye Foreign” featuring Tiwa Savage rises four spots to number 5, while Peruzzi’s “Hypertension” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Spyro’s “Billing” while Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike continues to maintain its spot at number 8.

MI Abaga’s “Bigger” featuring Olamide and Nas drops to number 9, while Eltee Skhillz and Ghetto Kids’ “Tunakupenda” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. ELTEE SKHILLZ X GHETTO KIDS – TUNAKUPENDA

9. M.I ABAGA FT. OLAMIDE X NAS – BIGGER

8. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

7. SPYRO – BILLING

6. PERUZZI – HYPERTENSION

5. TIWA SAVAGE X ZINOLEESKY– JAIYE FOREIGN

4. ASAKE – TERMINATOR

3. BURNA BOY – IT’S PLENTY

2. PHEELZ X DAVIDO – ELECTRICITY

1. FIREBOY DML X ASAKE – BANDANA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...