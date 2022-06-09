Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Davido’s “Stand Strong” featuring Sunday Service Choir.

Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” drops two spots to number 3, while Young John’s “Dada Remix” featuring Davido follows at number 4.

DJ Spinall’s “Palazo” featuring Asake debuts at number 5, while Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy drops to number 6.

At number 7 we meet Victony’s “Kolomental” while Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” drops one spot to number 8.

Olakira’s “Fall” debuts at number 9, while Simi’s “Naked Wire” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SIMI – NAKED WIRE

9. OLAKIRA – FALL

8. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

7. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

6. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA

5. DJ SPINALL FT. ASAKE – PALAZZO

4. YOUNG JONN FT. DAVIDO – DADA REMIX

3. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

2. DAVIDO FT. SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR – STAND STRONG

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...