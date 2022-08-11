Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” drops one spot to number 3, while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” rises two spots to number 4.

Young John’s “Normally” drops two spots to number 5, while Burna Boy’s “Its Plenty” rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana”, while Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike rises to number 8.

Eltee Skhillz and Ghetto Kids’ “Tunakupenda” rises to number 9, while Spyro’s “Billing leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. SPYRO – BILLING

9. ELTEE SKHILLZ X GHETTO KIDS – TUNAKUPENDA

8. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

7. FIREBOY DML X ASAKE – BANDANA

6. BURNA BOY – IT’S PLENTY

5. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY

4. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

3. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

