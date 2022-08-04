Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover”.

Young John’s “Normally” rises one spot to number 3, while Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” drops two spots to number 4.

Victony’s “All Power” rises two spots to number 5, while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” follows at number 6.

At number 7, we meet Burna Boy’s “Its Plenty”, while Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” rises one spot to number 8.

Falz’s “Knee Down” featuring Chike debuts at number 9, while Eltee Skhillz and Ghetto Kids’ “Tunakupenda” leads the chart from behind.

10. ELTEE SKHILLZ X GHETTO KIDS– TUNAKUPENDA

9. FALZ FT. CHIKE – KNEE DOWN

8. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA

7. BURNA BOY – ITS PLENTY

6. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

5. VICTONY – ALL POWER

4. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

3. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY

2. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

