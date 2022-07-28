Thursday, July 28, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” rises two spots to number 3, while Young John’s “Normally” drops one spot to number 4.

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring ED Sheeran rises one spot to number 5, while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Victony’s “All Power,” while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” follows at number 8.

Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” sits at number 9, while Iyanya’s “Like” featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. IYANYA FT. DAVIDO X KIZZ DANIEL – LIKE 

9. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA 

8. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND 

7. VICTONY – ALL POWER 

6. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU 

5. BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN – FOR MY HAND 

4. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY 

3. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER 

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA 

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: