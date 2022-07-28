Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” rises two spots to number 3, while Young John’s “Normally” drops one spot to number 4.

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring ED Sheeran rises one spot to number 5, while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Victony’s “All Power,” while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” follows at number 8.

Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” sits at number 9, while Iyanya’s “Like” featuring Davido and Kizz Daniel leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. IYANYA FT. DAVIDO X KIZZ DANIEL – LIKE

9. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA

8. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

7. VICTONY – ALL POWER

6. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU

5. BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN – FOR MY HAND

4. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY

3. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...