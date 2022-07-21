Thursday, July 21, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Young John’s “Normally” rises one spot to number 3, while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” drops to one spot to number 4.

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” continues to sit at number 5, while urna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring ED Sheeran rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Ruger’s “Girlfriend,” while Victony’s “All Power” follows at number 8.

Teni’s “Little (Love I Love) drops one spot to number 9, while Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA 

9. TENI – LITTLE (LOVE I LOVE) 

8. VICTONY – ALL POWER 

7. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND 

6. BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN – FOR MY HAND 

5. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER 

4. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU 

3. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY 

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA 

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: