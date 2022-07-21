Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Young John’s “Normally” rises one spot to number 3, while Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” drops to one spot to number 4.

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” continues to sit at number 5, while urna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring ED Sheeran rises one spot to number 6.

At number 7, we meet Ruger’s “Girlfriend,” while Victony’s “All Power” follows at number 8.

Teni’s “Little (Love I Love) drops one spot to number 9, while Fireboy DML and Asake’s “Bandana” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. FIREBOY X ASAKE – BANDANA

9. TENI – LITTLE (LOVE I LOVE)

8. VICTONY – ALL POWER

7. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

6. BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN – FOR MY HAND

5. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

4. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU

3. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

