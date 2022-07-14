Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Asake’s “Peace Be Unto You” continues to sit at number 3, while Young John’s “Normally” rises three spots to number 4.

Mayorkun’s “Certified Lover” rises four spots to number 5, while Ruger’s “Girlfriend” follows at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” featuring ED Sheeran, while Teni’s “Little (Love I Love) debuts at number 8.

Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” drops four spots to number 9, while CKay’s “Watawi” featuring Davido leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. CKAY FT. DAVIDO – WATAWI

9. LADE – ADULTHOOD ANTHEM

8. TENI – LITTLE (LOVE I LOVE)

7. BURNA BOY FT. ED SHEERAN – FOR MY HAND

6. RUGER – GIRLFRIEND

5. MAYORKUN – CERTIFIED LONER

4. YOUNG JONN – NORMALLY

3. ASAKE – PEACE BE UNTO YOU

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

