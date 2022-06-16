Nigerian Music Chart: Burna Boy’s “Last Last” Leads

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga”.

DJ Spinall’s “Palazo” featuring Asake rises two spots to number 3, while Young John’s “Dada Remix” featuring Davido follows at number 4.

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” rises three spots to number 5, while Olakira’s “Fall” climbs four spots to sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy, while Davido’s “Stand Strong” featuring Sunday Service Choir follows at number 8.

Victony’s “Kolomental” drops one spot to number 9, while Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. LADE – ADULTHOOD ANTHEM

9. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

8. DAVIDO FT. SUNDAY SERVICE CHOIR – STAND STRONG

7. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA REMIX

6. OLAKIRA – FALL

5. ZINOLEESKY – LOVING YOU

4. YOUNG JONN FT. DAVIDO – DADA REMIX

3. DJ SPINALL FT. ASAKE – PALAZZO

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. BURNA BOY – LAST LAST

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...