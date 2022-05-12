Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Nigerian Music Chart: Asake’s “Sungba Remix” Featuring Burna Boy Leads

Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Fireboy DML’s single, “Playboy.”

Majeed’s “Yawa No Dey End Remix” featuring Joeboy rises six spots to number 3, while Zlatan’s “Money” featuring Davido drops one spot to number 4.

Young John’s “Dada” rises to number 5, while Rema’s “Calm Down” drops two spots to number 6.

At number 7 we meet, Ida Banton’s “No Wahala Remix” featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage, while Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga” debuts at number 8.

Victony’s “Kolomental” rises one spot to number 9, while Pheelz’s “Finesse” featuring BNXN leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. PHEELZ FT. BNXN – FINESSE

9. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL 

8. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

7. 1DA BANTON FT. KIZZ DANIEL & TIWA SAVAGE – NO WAHALA RMX 

6. REMA – CALM DOWN 

5. YOUNG JOHN – DADA

4. ZLATAN FT. DAVIDO– MONEY 

3. MAJEEED FT. JOEBOY – YAWA NO DEY END REMIX 

2. FIREBOY DML – PLAYBOY 

1. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA REMIX 

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: