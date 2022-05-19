Nigerian Music Chart: Asake’s “Sungba Remix” Featuring Burna Boy Leads

Asake’s “Sungba Remix” featuring Burna Boy tops this week’s Nigerian Music Chart, and it is followed closely at number 2 by Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s “Buga.”

Young John’s “Dada” rises two spots to number 3, while Majeed’s “Yawa No Dey End Remix” featuring Joeboy drops one spot to number 4.

Fireboy DML’s single, “Playboy” drops three spots to sit at number 5, while Zlatan’s “Money” featuring Davido further drops by two spots to now sit at number 6.

At number 7 we meet Victony’s “Kolomental,” while Ida Banton’s “No Wahala Remix” featuring Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage continues to sit at number 8.

Pheelz’s “Finesse” featuring BNXN rises a spot to number 9, while Ayomide Soundz and Zlatan’s “Yawa Dey” leads the chart from behind.

See the list:

10. AYOMIDE SOUNDZ X ZLATAN – YAWA DEY

9. PHEELZ FT. BNXN – FINESSE

8. 1DA BANTON FT. KIZZ DANIEL & TIWA SAVAGE – NO WAHALA RMX

7. VICTONY – KOLOMENTAL

6. ZLATAN FT. DAVIDO – MONEY

5. FIREBOY DML – PLAYBOY

4. MAJEEED FT. JOEBOY – YAWA NO DEY END REMIX

3. YOUNG JOHN – DADA

2. KIZZ DANIEL X TEKNO – BUGA

1. ASAKE FT. BURNA BOY – SUNGBA REMIX

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...