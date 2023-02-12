Nigerian Military responds to Atiku meeting, alleged coup plot

The Armed Forces of Nigeria has condemned the allegation that some of its officers met with a presidential candidate over the 2023 election.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode alleged that the Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and top military personnel met.

A rebuttal Saturday evening by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Acting Director Defence Information, denied the military was involved in a plan to disrupt the general polls.

The spokesperson said the “wicked and very malicious propaganda indicated that a so-called Thursday meeting plotted a Coup d’etat to establish unconstitutional order”.

The Armed Forces frowned that “politically exposed persons can denigrate themselves into joining agents of destabilisation and violence in making false claims just to heighten tension in the polity”.

The director stated that the military is loyal to the constitution of the Federal Republic and will never be part of any evil plot against democracy.

The Defence Headquarters maintains it remains apolitical and neutral in the current political process and will not engage in shenanigans.

“Those who engage in fabricating and spreading unfounded misinformation will be invited by the appropriate law enforcement agencies to substantiate their claims.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will never be part of any ignoble plot to truncate our hard-earned democracy,” the statement added.

