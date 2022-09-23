Nigerian man nabbed for killing best friend of 30 years

The police in Houston, Texas have arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian man, Bolanle Fadairo, for killing his fellow Nigerian and friend of 30 years, Michael Essien and then leaving the victim’s two-year-old son, Micah, to die in a hot car.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son.

Fadairo is accused of shooting 38-year-old Essien to death after an argument outside a strip center in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey and Chimney Rock on Tuesday, September 20.

Investigators say Fadairo admitted that he had known Essien for about 30 years, and even used the victim’s home address to receive mails.

“Fadairo stated the argument started from Essien owing him money” court documents read. The police say on the day of the shooting, Fadairo met with Essien, had an argument with him before shooting him, and then absconded with Essien’s SUV with his 2-year-old son still in a car seat.

Nearly five hours later, the victim’s wife called the police to report her husband and son missing. The woman was able to provide information about her husband’s vehicle that led to its discovery roughly 1 mile away from the site of the incident.

Charging documents said the car was locked, and the windows were rolled up as outdoor temperatures reached 93 degrees. The cause of death of the boy has yet to be ascertained but it is believed that the boy died from heat exhaustion.

Essien’s sister, Jessie Okon, said her brother has two other children, a 5-year-old son and a 1-week-old baby.

“Michael never argued with anybody. Michael would take his shirt off and give to others. He gives his last dime to other people. All I need is my brother” Jessie said.

