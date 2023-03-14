Search
Nigerian man dies aboard Delhi-Doha flight

A Nigerian national identified as Abdullah has died mid-flight on a Doha-bound IndiGo flight, forcing it to make an emergency landing at the Karachi International Airport.

The Airport Medical Staff at the Jinnah International Airport declared the Nigerian passenger dead upon arrival.

The pilot of flight 6E-1736 requested permission to make an emergency landing when the Nigerian passenger on board felt unwell, his health quickly worsened, and he died mid-air, ARY News reports on Monday.

According to TheBBC, the man who died has been identified as a 60-year-old Nigerian national.

IndiGo in a statement said, “We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

Unidentified officials said the aircraft remained at the Karachi airport for nearly five hours.

It returned to Delhi after the authorities in Karachi issued a death certificate for the passenger.

