Nigerian man beats 9,000 applicants to win US Scholarship

A brilliant Nigerian man who goes by the name Akintunde Babatunde has beaten over 9,000 applicants from Nigeria to emerge the winner of the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

Akintunde who shared his success on Linkedin noted that he is privileged to have won the award and will now proceed to premier universities in the United States – The University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia and The College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia.

He also explained that he will be visiting two historic sites in the United States during his time in the country. The James Madison’s Montpelier and James Monroe’s Highland.

“I will also work to develop a focus project exploring shrinking civic space in Africa and the role of civic technology,” Akintude stated further.

Akintunde has previously bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Education Management (Mathematics) from the University of Ibadan, South-West, Nigeria.

He proceeded to the University of Sussex, Brighton, England for his Master’s Degree in Media Practice for Development and Social change.

