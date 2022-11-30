Nigerian man arrested for beheading his girlfriend in Ghana [Videos]

A young Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his girlfriend in Ghana.

Media personality, Babs Cann who shared the news, said the incident occurred in Spintex. She wrote on Twitter; “A young Nigerian man has been picked up by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly beheading his girlfriend at Spintex.

JUST IN; Police have arrested a young man for beheading a middle-aged woman in Spintex, Accra. pic.twitter.com/VfFG6ABz2f — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) November 29, 2022

From other angles. How he wrapped up her body. pic.twitter.com/7FT3tdldXg — Oɴε GнαdFαтнεર🇬🇭 (@DeGhadFada) November 29, 2022

The tweets however are short on details of what led to the gruesome crime.

More to follow…

