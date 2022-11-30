Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Nigerian man arrested for beheading his girlfriend in Ghana [Videos]

A young Nigerian man has been arrested for allegedly beheading his girlfriend in Ghana.

Media personality, Babs Cann who shared the news, said the incident occurred in Spintex. She wrote on Twitter; “A young Nigerian man has been picked up by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly beheading his girlfriend at Spintex.

The tweets however are short on details of what led to the gruesome crime.

More to follow…

